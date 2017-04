WWE Live Event Results From Bowling Green (04/17): Shinsuke Nakamura In Action, More

– Check out the following WWE live event results from last night’s show in Bowling Green, Kentucky:

* Tyler Breeze, Fandango and Mojo Rawley defeated The Ascension and Jinder Mahal

* WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens retained over Sami Zayn

* Luke Harper defeated Erick Rowan

* Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi retained over Natalya, Tamina Snuka, Carmella, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retained over American Alpha

* WWE Champion Randy Orton retained over AJ Styles and Baron Corbin