WWE Live Event Results From Corpus Christi (07/08): Sami Zayn Vs. Jinder Mahal

Check out the following results from last night's WWE live event in Corpus Christi, TX:

* WWE SmackDown Champions The Usos defeated American Alpha, Mojo Rawley & Zack Ryder and The New Day in a Fatal Four Way match

* Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler

* Sin Cara defeated Aiden English

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi, Charlotte & Becky Lynch defeated Carmella, Natalya & Tamina

* WWE U.S. Champion AJ Styles defeated Baron Corbin and Kevin Owens in a Triple Threat match

* WWE World Champion Jinder Mahal defeated Sami Zayn