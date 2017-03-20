WWE Live Event Results From Amherst (03/19): John Cena Vs. AJ Styles, More

Check out yhe following WWE live event results from Sunday’s show in Amherst, Massachusetts:

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retained over The Miz and Baron Corbin

* Kalisto, Heath Slater and Rhyno defeated The Vaudevillains and Curt Hawkins

* Dolph Ziggler defeated Apollo Crews

* WWE Champion Bray Wyatt retained over Luke Harper

* Mojo Rawley defeated Konnor

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss retained over Becky Lynch, Mickie James, Carmella, Natalya and Tamina Snuka

* John Cena defeated AJ Styles in a Street Fight