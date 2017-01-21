WWE Live Event Results From Binghamton (01/20) – Reigns Vs. Owens In...

WWE Live Event Results From Binghamton (01/20) – Reigns Vs. Owens In Street Fight!

– Check out the following live event results from Binghamton, NY:

* Cesaro and Sheamus defeated The New Day, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, Enzo and Big Cass to retain their RAW Tag Team Titles.

* Rich Swann defeated Neville and TJ Perkins to retain his WWE Cruiserweight Title

* The Golden Truth, The Big Show, and Sin Cara defeated The Shining Stars, Titus O’Neil, and Curtis Axel

* Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Alicia Fox defeated RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte, DanaBrooke, and Nia Jax

* Braun Strowman defeated Sami Zayn

* Seth Rollins defeated Rusev with the Pedigree

* Roman Reigns defeated WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens in a Street Fight