WWE Live Event Results From Cedar Rapids (02/26): WWE Champion Bray Wyatt Retains, More

– Check out the following WWE live event results from Sunday’s show in Cedar Rapids, Iowa:

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha retained over The Usos and Breezango

* Heath Slater and Rhyno defeated The Ascension

* Kalisto defeated Curt Hawkins.

* Apollo Crews defeated Dolph Ziggler

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss retained over Tamina Snuka, Becky Lynch, Carmella and Natalya

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retained over The Miz

* WWE Champion Bray Wyatt retained over John Cena, Luke Harper and Baron Corbin