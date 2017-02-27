WWE Live Event Results From Cedar Rapids (02/26): WWE Champion Bray Wyatt Retains, More
– Check out the following WWE live event results from Sunday’s show in Cedar Rapids, Iowa:
* SmackDown Tag Team Champions American Alpha retained over The Usos and Breezango
* Heath Slater and Rhyno defeated The Ascension
* Kalisto defeated Curt Hawkins.
* Apollo Crews defeated Dolph Ziggler
* SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss retained over Tamina Snuka, Becky Lynch, Carmella and Natalya
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retained over The Miz
* WWE Champion Bray Wyatt retained over John Cena, Luke Harper and Baron Corbin