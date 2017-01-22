WWE Live Event Results From Indiana, PA (01/21): Seth Rollins Works Two Matches, More

– Check out the following results from last night’s WWE live event in Indiana, PA:

* Big Cass (with Enzo) defeated Rusev (with Lana).

* The Big Show, Sin Cara and Golden Truth defeated The Shining Stars, Titus O’Neil and Curtis Axel

* Rich Swann retained the Cruiserweight title over Neville and TJ Perkins.

* Braun Strowman defeated Sami Zayn.

* Sheamus and Cesaro retained the Raw tag team titles over The New Day and Gallows and Anderson.

* Bayley, Sasha & Alicia Fox defeated Charlotte, Dana & Nia Jax.

* Chris Jericho comes out next to defend the US title. It took him almost a full 5 minutes to even speak. He then spent several minutes cutting a promo on the crowd. Very long promo, but he had crowd on edge the entire time. He referred to the city as Pennsylvania, Indiana.

* Seth Rollins defeated Jericho by DQ after Kevin Owens interfered.

* Rollins and Reigns defeated JeriKO after a long main event.