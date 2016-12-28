WWE Live Event Results From St. Louis (12/27): Roman Reigns & Kevin Owens Headline, More

– Check out the following WWE live event results from Tuesday’s show in St. Louis, Missouri:

* RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus retained over The New Day and Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows in a Triple Threat

* Curtis Axel, Darren Young, Goldust, R-Truth and Sin Cara defeated Titus O’Neil, Jinder Mahal, Bo Dallas, Primo and Epico

* Big Cass defeated Rusev

* Seth Rollins defeated Chris Jericho

* NXT’s Liv Morgan, Sasha Banks and Bayley defeated Dana Brooke, Nia Jax and RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair with Emmalina as the special referee.

* Braun Strowman defeated Sami Zayn

* WWE United States Champion Roman Reigns retained over WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens