WWE Live Event Results From Johnson City (03/25): John Cena Vs. AJ Styles In A Street Fight!

– Check out the following WWE live event results from Saturday’s show in Johnson City, Tennessee:
* Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews, Heath Slater and Rhyno defeated Tyler Breeze, Fandango and The Vaudevillains
* Kalisto defeated Curt Hawkins
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retained over Baron Corbin
* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka, Tamina Snuka and Becky Lynch defeated SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Natalya and Carmella. With Mickie James was the special referee.
* Randy Orton defeated The Miz
* WWE Champion Bray Wyatt retained over Luke Harper
* John Cena defeated AJ Styles in a Street Fight