WWE Live Event Results From Johnson City (03/25): John Cena Vs. AJ Styles In A Street Fight!

– Check out the following WWE live event results from Saturday’s show in Johnson City, Tennessee:

* Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews, Heath Slater and Rhyno defeated Tyler Breeze, Fandango and The Vaudevillains

* Kalisto defeated Curt Hawkins

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retained over Baron Corbin

* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka, Tamina Snuka and Becky Lynch defeated SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Natalya and Carmella. With Mickie James was the special referee.

* Randy Orton defeated The Miz

* WWE Champion Bray Wyatt retained over Luke Harper

* John Cena defeated AJ Styles in a Street Fight