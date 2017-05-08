WWE Live Event Results From Liverpool (05/07): Roman Reigns Headlines, More

– Check out the following WWE live event results from Sunday’s show in Liverpool, England:

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retained over The Miz

* Bayley, Sasha Banks and Mickie James vs. Nia Jax, Emma and RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss ended in a no contest due to an apparent injury to Emma

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville retained over Austin Aries

* Heath Slater, Rhyno, Goldust and R-Truth defeated Bo Dallas, Curt Hawkins, Curtis Axel and Titus O’Neil

* RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys retained over Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, Sheamus & Cesaro, Enzo Amore & Big Cass

* Finn Balor and Seth Rollins defeated Bray Wyatt and Samoa Joe

* Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman

