WWE Live Event Results From MSG (07/07): Major Title Change, Shinsuke Nakamura, More

Check out the following highlights from last night’s Madison Square Garden Event:

Mike Rome was host.

*Shinsuke Nakamura pinned Dolph Ziggler with Kinshasa. Nakamura MSG debut.

*R-Truth pinned Goldust with his axe kick.

*Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose defeated Samoa Joe and WWE Intercontinental champ The Miz. Joe MSG debut.

*WWE Cruiserweight champ Neville pinned Cedric Alexander with feet on the ropes. Alexander MSG debut.

*AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens to win WWE United States championship after flying forearm. The crowd went nuts for this and kept waiting for the decision to be overturned.

*Bayley, Sasha Banks, Mickie James defeated Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Emma and Nia Jax when Banks used Bank Statement on Emma. Bayley MSG debut.

*Finn Balor pinned Karl Anderson in like 90 seconds.

*RAW Tag Team champions Sheamus and Cesaro defeated The Hardys.

*Roman Reigns pinned Bray Wyatt with spear. Braun Strowman hit the ring to music and attacked Reigns. Several babyfaces came out to help but were laid out. Seth Rollins hit the ring but Bray attacked him. Roman made the save and they ran off Braun and Bray. Fans chanted for Shield. Rollins took mic and said that they hear the fans.

Props: PWInsider.com