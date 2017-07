WWE Live Event Results From Pensacola (07/15): Shinsuke Nakamura Headlines

– Check out the following WWE live event results from last night’s show in Pensacola, Florida:

* American Alpha and Sin Cara defeated Erick Rowan, Epico and Aiden English

* Rusev defeated Zack Ryder

* Smackdown Tag Team Championship

The Usos (c) defeated Breezango and The New Day to retain

* WWE Championship

Jinder Mahal (c) defeated AJ Styles to retain

* Naomi, Becky Lynch and Charlotte defeated Carmella, Tamina and Natalya

* Baron Corbin defeated Sami Zayn

* Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler