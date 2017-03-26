WWE Live Event Results From Portland (03/25): Kevin Owens Vs. Sami Zayn, More

– Check out the following WWE live event results from Saturday’s show in Portland, Maine:

* Big Cass defeated Jinder Mahal with a big boot. Loud pops to open for Enzo and Cass. Jinder looked ripped but no one wanted to see him out there

* Austin Aries defeated WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville in a non-title match. Great heel work from Neville as he cut a pre-match promo and refused to defend the title

* Curtis Axel, Goldust and R-Truth defeated The Shining Stars and Titus O’Neil. Not much to write home about but Golden Truth got a big pop, about the only one. There was an Axelmania chant at one point early on in the match but Axel later channeled The Hulkster and hit the big leg drop for the win. Titus threw a tantrum after the match and tried to get a Titusmania chant going but it didn’t work. Titus demanded a new opponent and out came Sin Cara to barely a reaction

* Sin Cara defeated Titus O’Neil in 45 seconds

* RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson retained over Cesaro & Sheamus and The New Day in a Triple Threat, when Anderson used the ropes to pin Big E. Decent match but fell flat at times. After the bell, Cesaro hit the Swing on Anderson and the babyfaces took turns hitting their finishers on the champs, then dancing

* Dana Brooke, Sasha Banks and RAW Women’s Champion Bayley defeated Charlotte Flair, Alicia Fox and Nia Jax. Hot match with fitting reactions for everyone. Dana looked better than usual. Bayley really went at it with Charlotte and hit the Bayley-to-Belly suplex for the win

* Sami Zayn defeated Kevin Owens by DQ in around two minutes when Samoa Joe ran down and attacked. They double teamed Sami as Owens talked junk on the mic, bragging about how no one could stop them. Everyone chanted for Finn Balor but the music hit and out came Roman Reigns for the save

* Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn defeated Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens in the main event. Reigns barely worked but got the win for the team, hitting a spear on Owens. Typical tag match, if not slower than usual, until the last few minutes when everything exploded

Props: WrestlingInc