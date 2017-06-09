WWE Live Event Results From Puerto Rico (06/08): Jinder Mahal Headlines, More

– Check out the following WWE live event results from Thursday’s show in San Juan, Puerto Rico:

* Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler

* Mojo Rawley, Luke Harper and Sin Cara defeated Erick Rowan and The Ascension

* Tye Dillinger defeated Aiden English

* AJ Styles and Sami Zayn defeated Baron Corbin and WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi retained over Becky Lynch, Tamina Snuka, Carmella and Natalya

* SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos retained over Breezango, American Alpha and The Colons

* WWE Champion Jinder Mahal with The Singh Brothers retained over Randy Orton