WWE Live Event Results From Rome (05/03): Roman Reigns Vs. Braun Strowman, More

– Check out the following WWE live event results from Wednesday’s show in Rome, Italy:

* RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys retained over Sheamus & Cesaro, Enzo Amore & Big Cass, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville retained over Austin Aries

* Heath Slater, Rhyno, Goldust and R-Truth defeated Titus O’Neil, Bo Dallas, Curt Hawkins and Curtis Axel

* Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman in a Street Fight.

* Mickie James, Sasha Banks and Bayley defeated Nia Jax, Emma and RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retained over The Miz with Maryse

* Finn Balor and Seth Rollins defeated Samoa Joe and Bray Wyatt