WWE Live Event Results From Rome (05/03): Roman Reigns Vs. Braun Strowman, More

– Check out the following WWE live event results from Wednesday’s show in Rome, Italy:
* RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys retained over Sheamus & Cesaro, Enzo Amore & Big Cass, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson
* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville retained over Austin Aries
* Heath Slater, Rhyno, Goldust and R-Truth defeated Titus O’Neil, Bo Dallas, Curt Hawkins and Curtis Axel
* Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman in a Street Fight.
* Mickie James, Sasha Banks and Bayley defeated Nia Jax, Emma and RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss
* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retained over The Miz with Maryse
* Finn Balor and Seth Rollins defeated Samoa Joe and Bray Wyatt