WWE Live Event Results From Springfield (06/18): Roman Reigns Vs. Bray Wyatt!

– Check out the follow results from tonight’s WWE live event in Springfield, IL:

* Kalisto & R-Truth defeated Goldust & Titus O’Neil after Truth hit the “What’s up” on Titus

* Elias Samson defeated Apollo Crews with the Encore. Samson sang before the match and got MASSIVE heat.

* Cesaro & Sheamus defeated The Hardys, Enzo & Cass and Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

* Sasha Banks, Bayley & Mickie James Mickie beat Emma, Nia Jax & Alexa Bliss. Sasha put the Bank Statement on Emma for the win.

* Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose defeated The Miz (w/ Maryse) & Samoa Joe. Ambrose hit Miz with Dirty Deeds for the win.

* Neville beat Akira Tozawa. Neville had his feet on the ropes.

* Roman Reigns defeated Bray Wyatt with the spear

Props: WrestlingInc