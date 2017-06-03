WWE Live Event Results From Trenton (06/02): Roman Reigns Vs. Samoa Joe, More

– Check out the following WWE live event results from Friday’s show in Trenton, New Jersey:

* Apollo Crews, Curtis Axel, R-Truth and Kalisto defeated Elias Samson, Goldust, Titus O’Neil and Bo Dallas

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville retained over Austin Aries

* Finn Balor defeated Curt Hawkins

* Mickie James, Sasha Banks and Bayley defeated RAW Women’s Champion Bayley, Alicia Fox and Nia Jax

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose retained over The Miz

* Seth Rollins defeated Bray Wyatt

* Enzo Amore and Big Cass defeated Heath Slater & Rhyno, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

* Roman Reigns defeated Samoa Joe

Props: WrestlingInc