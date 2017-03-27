WWE Live Event Results From White Plains (03/26): Triple H And Finn Balor In Action, More

– Check out the following WWE live event results from Sunday’s show in White Plains, New York:

* RAW Women’s Champion Bayley retained over Charlotte Flair

* Goldust, R-Truth, Curtis Axel and Kalisto defeated Bo Dallas, Titus O’Neil and The Shining Stars

* Austin Aries defeated WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville in a non-title match

* RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson retained over The New Day, Sheamus & Cesaro and Enzo Amore & Big Cass

* Dana Brooke and Sasha Banks defeated Alicia Fox and Nia Jax

* Roman Reigns defeated Jinder Mahal

* WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho, Finn Balor and Sami Zayn defeated Triple H, Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens