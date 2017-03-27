WWE Live Event Results From White Plains (03/26): Triple H And Finn Balor In Action, More

– Check out the following WWE live event results from Sunday’s show in White Plains, New York:
* RAW Women’s Champion Bayley retained over Charlotte Flair
* Goldust, R-Truth, Curtis Axel and Kalisto defeated Bo Dallas, Titus O’Neil and The Shining Stars
* Austin Aries defeated WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville in a non-title match
* RAW Tag Team Champions Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson retained over The New Day, Sheamus & Cesaro and Enzo Amore & Big Cass
* Dana Brooke and Sasha Banks defeated Alicia Fox and Nia Jax
* Roman Reigns defeated Jinder Mahal
* WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho, Finn Balor and Sami Zayn defeated Triple H, Samoa Joe and Kevin Owens