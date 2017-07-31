WWE Live Event Results From Youngstown (07/30): Reigns Vs. Strowman Headlines

– Check out the following results for last night’s WWE RAW live event in Youngstown, OH:

* R-Truth, Titus O’Neil, Kalisto & Jason Jordan defeated Goldust, Gallows & Anderson & Curt Hawkins

* Neville defeated Akira Tozawa

* Finn Bálor defeated Elias

* Big Cass squashed Enzo in under a minute

* Cesaro & Sheamus defeated Heath Slater & Rhyno

* Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins defeated The Miz, Bo Dallas & Curtis Axel

* Bayley & Sasha Banks defeated Alexa Bliss & Nia Jax

* Bray Wyatt defeated Apollo Crews

* Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman via disqualification. Reigns speared Strowman through a table after the match to send the crowd home happy.