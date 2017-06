– WWE will be adding Universal champion Brock Lesnar to the final event at the legendary Joe Louis Arena on July 29th.

The Smackdown Live event is advertising WWE champion Jinder Mahal, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, Bray Wyatt, Dean Ambrose, Dolph Ziggler, The Miz, Baron Corbin, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, Apollo Crews, American Alpha and The Usos.

The Joe Louis Arena opened in 1979 and is slated to be torn down.