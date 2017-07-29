WWE Main Event Results (07/29) – Apollo Crews Vs. Kalisto, More

We are in Washington, D.C. and your announcers are Vic Joseph and Corey Graves.

Match Number One: Cedric Alexander versus Tony Nese

They try to lock up but Nese has to pose first. Alexander pushes Nese to the mat and then hits a series of arm drags and he sends Nese to the mat with a head scissors and follows with a drop kick. Nese retreats into the ropes but Alexander pulls Nese from the ropes. Alexander with a forearm. Alexander sends Nese to the apron and Nese drops Alexander on the top rope. Nese with a double jump moonsault for a near fall.

Nese kicks Alexander and then he puts Cedric in the tree of woe. Nese with kicks and then he does some abs work while kicking Alexander in the corner. Alexander with an inside cradle for a near fall but Nese fires back with a running back elbow and Nese gets a near fall. Nese kicks Alexander.

Nese with a body scissors on Alexander. Alexander with an elbow as he gets out of the hold but Nese with a chin lock. They go into the corner and Nese with a break. Nese runs into a boot from Alexander and then he runs into an elbow. Nese has a kick blocked and Alexander with a back elbow. Alexander with a springboard clothesline for a near fall.

Cedric throws off the elbow pads but Nese gets Alexander onto his shoulders and then hits a gutbuster for a near fall. Alexander with forearms and a handspring round kick followed by Lumbar Check for the three count.

Winner: Cedric Alexander

We are back and it is time to take a look back at Kurt Angle’s decision for the Universal Title Match.

We are back with a look the number one contender match from Raw between Sasha Banks and Bayley.

Match Number Two: Apollo Crews versus Kalisto

They lock up and Crews with a waist lock take down. Crews holds on to the waist lock and takes Kalisto down again. Kalisto with a side head lock but Crews with a shoulder tackle. Crews with a handspring over Kalisto and then he hits a drop kick. Kalisto with a kick and head scissors that sends Crews to the floor. Kalisto teases a dive but he bounces off the ropes and back into the ring.

Kalisto with a rana and he tries for a monkey flip but Crews puts Kalisto on the turnbuckles. Kalisto with a kick to send Crews into the middle of the ring. Kalisto comes off the turnbuckles but Crews with an enzuigiri and Kalisto goes to the floor.

We are back and Crews with a slam and then he hits a double jump slingshot senton for a near fall. Crews with a front face lock. Kalisto with punches and kicks followed by a jaw breaker. Kalisto with a sunset flip for a near fall. Crews with a clothesline for a near fall. Crews with a slam but Kalisto with a kick to Crews. Kalisto moves when Crews charges into the corner. Kalisto with a rollup into a Listo Kick. Kalisto with a springboard seated senton. Kalisto with kicks followed by a spike head scissors for a near fall.

Kalisto sets for Salida Del Sol but Crews pushes him away. Kalisto with a kick and he hits a tornado DDT for a near fall. Kalisto rolls Crews into the corner as Kalisto goes back to the turnbuckles. Kalisto goes for a moonsault but Crews moves. Kalisto lands on his feet. Crews catches Kalisto coming off the ropes for a springboard move and Crews hits the toss power bomb for the three count.

Winner: Apollo Crews

We are back with a look at Kurt Angle and his son Jason Jordan, who will be on MizTV next week. We then look at the handicap match from Raw.

We go to credits.

