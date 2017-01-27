WWE Moves Match To Royal Rumble Pre-Show, Current Card

– WWE announced that the match between Nikki Bella, Naomi and Becky Lynch vs. Natalya, Mickie James and Alexa Bliss has been moved from the Royal Rumble main card to the two-hour Kickoff pre-show.

Check out the current card below:

* WWE Title Match

John Cena vs. AJ Styles

* No DQ Match for the WWE Universal Title

Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens

WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho will be hanging above the ring in a shark cage.

* RAW Women’s Title Match

Bayley vs. Charlotte

* WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Neville vs. Rich Swann

* 30-Man Royal Rumble Match

Brock Lesnar, Bill Goldberg, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Big E, WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin, The Undertaker, The Miz, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro, RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus, Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton, Luke Harper, Big Show, Sami Zayn, Big Cass, Rusev, Mojo Rawley

* Kickoff Pre-show Match

Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax

* Kickoff Pre-show Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles – Two Referees

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Cesaro and Sheamus

* Kickoff Pre-show Match

Nikki Bella, Naomi and Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James, Natalya and SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss