WWE Moves Match To Royal Rumble Pre-Show, Current Card
– WWE announced that the match between Nikki Bella, Naomi and Becky Lynch vs. Natalya, Mickie James and Alexa Bliss has been moved from the Royal Rumble main card to the two-hour Kickoff pre-show.
The women of #SDLive will collide in a huge #6WomanTag match THIS SUNDAY at @WWE #RoyalRumble! https://t.co/mlqfG7rkjH pic.twitter.com/tB3SmXwwqI
— WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2017
Check out the current card below:
* WWE Title Match
John Cena vs. AJ Styles
* No DQ Match for the WWE Universal Title
Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens
WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho will be hanging above the ring in a shark cage.
* RAW Women’s Title Match
Bayley vs. Charlotte
* WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Neville vs. Rich Swann
* 30-Man Royal Rumble Match
Brock Lesnar, Bill Goldberg, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Big E, WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin, The Undertaker, The Miz, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro, RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus, Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton, Luke Harper, Big Show, Sami Zayn, Big Cass, Rusev, Mojo Rawley
* Kickoff Pre-show Match
Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax
* Kickoff Pre-show Match for the RAW Tag Team Titles – Two Referees
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Cesaro and Sheamus
* Kickoff Pre-show Match
Nikki Bella, Naomi and Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James, Natalya and SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss