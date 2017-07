WWE and NBC Reportedly Discussing the Return of Saturday Night’s Main Event

It looks like we could be getting even more WWE programming in our lives, as WWE and NBC are reportedly discussing the return of Saturday Night’s Main Event.

According to Cageside Seats, the two sides have been talking about the return of the show as an occasional special, which will air in its old time slot of 11:30PM eastern time.

It’s been nearly ten years since the last episode of Saturday Night’s Main Event, which aired on August 2, 2008. The show was headlined by a Jeff Hardy vs. Edge match, and the undercard featured three matches: Paul London vs. Charlie Haas, JBL, Kane, Cody Rhodes, and Ted DiBiase Jr vs. John Cena, Batista, JTG, and Shad, and The Great Khali vs. Jimmy Wang Yang.