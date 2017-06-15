Why WWE Needs To Book Samoa Joe In The Long-Term

Samoa Joe shall face Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at WWE Great Balls of Fire. However one should not expect to see Joe defeat Lesnar. This is because Lesnar is more likely to drop the belt to Finn Balor, potentially at Summerslam.

None the less while Samoa Joe may be merited a main-event status for now, it is vital WWE book Joe in the long-term. As he is capable of being a hot commodity for the Monday night RAW roster.

Here is Why WWE Need To Book Samoa Joe In The Long-Term.

Samoa Joe: Far More Than Just A Mid-Carder

Since his arrival to WWE in 2015, Samoa Joe has endured mild success. Becoming the first ever two-time NXT Champion, he was also the first superstar to defeat Shinsuke Nakamura in WWE. In addition to this he also had a great feud with Finn Balor, which ignited his NXT run.

Now on the main-roster, Samoa Joe is finally in the land of WWE, something fans dreamed of for years. However one could argue that it has not quite been a memorizing run for Joe. Notably he did not make an appearance at either Royal Rumble or Wrestlemania, which was disappointing. Imagine if Joe entered the Royal Rumble match? That would have been awesome!

Despite not enduring a memorable run on the main-roster since January, Samoa Joe has put on some strong matches. Specifically with the likes of Sami Zayn, Joe has more or less stamped his presence in the ring, displaying what he is capable of. Ultimately we already know that Joe should not be piled into the mid-card.

While Samoa Joe shall not win the WWE Universal Championship, it is important WWE don’t forget about the Samoan submission machine. Therefore with this in mind, the company must ensure Joe has a plan set for his run, perhaps the WWE Intercontinental Championship calls his name?

A Valuable Commodity For Monday Night RAW

Monday Night RAW does not lack star-power. However sometimes the brand fail to freshen things up, as new stars rarely get the correct push. Furthermore the same old matches are on constant repeat, that in itself can very tedious, especially on a weekly basis.

But that is where I believe Samoa Joe can fill that void for RAW. If anything Joe is the perfect superstar to work with the younger talent, as his veteran experience can come into play. Also one could look to the possibility of Joe actually winning matches, rather than constantly putting everyone else over.

Samoa Joe possess a really nice balance as a superstar. Yes, he can work to put over the younger talent, but he can also gain victories and no one shall question anything. Not to mention he can work as either a face or heel, as he shall always be a popular name.

Overall Samoa Joe can essentially work in any desired way. This can be a very rare ability, especially in WWE. None the less it is what makes Joe a very unique addition to the RAW roster. Thus one should consider him to be a very valuable commodity for RAW.

The Potential For Great Matches

We know how good Samoa Joe is. Right from his TNA days, Joe has always been a renowned competitor in the professional wrestling industry. If only the WWE was not split between two brands, we could have seen some absolute classics. We would have been able to see AJ Styles VS Samoa Joe, but who is to say we won’t see that in the near future?

However we must consider the fact that Samoa Joe is on RAW. So with this in mind, lets prosper who he could face down the line. Firstly, facing Brock Lesnar is somewhat a dream match, if anything it can be considered to be a brawl. But the likes of Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Roman Reigns & Cesaro, are all names that can come up against Joe.

There is the potential for a lot of first-time ever matches to take place. I would even go as far as suggesting Samoa Joe VS Kurt Angle, why not? The two had one of TNA’s best ever feuds in its history. Also not to mention the WWE universe would love to see this once more, but this time in a WWE ring.

Okay, so there may not be instant five-star matches on the way. However can we not prosper some of the great matches that could take place? Samoa Joe is a superstar who possesses a lot of versatility, thus WWE need to put that to the test in the long-term.