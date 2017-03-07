WWE Network Adds Content From SmackDown 2010-2011

WWE released the following:

With the addition of more than 150 hours of SmackDown spanning 2010 to 2011, WWE Network is now the home to every classic blue brand episode ever.

Watch more than 900 episodes of the second longest running weekly episodic television show in history, including the recent addition of 105 episodes featuring the frightening conflict between The Undertaker and Kane, Edge’s emotional final address as World Champion and more.

