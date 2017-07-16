WWE No Mercy Tickets Now On Sale, WWE Star Debuts 22 Years Ago

Tickets for the WWE No Mercy pay-per-view are now on sale; No Mercy takes place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 24th. The PPV is a RAW brand exclusive event and Brock Lesnar is currently being advertised for the show; click here for more ticket information.

– Phantasio made his debut with WWE in 1995 against Tony Devito 22 years ago today. Performing magic tricks before and during the match, he was able to defeat Devito by removing his boxers and rolling him up for the win, check out the video below: