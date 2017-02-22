WWE Not Thrilled With The Rock’s Call To CM Punk After Raw

WWE wasn’t too thrilled with The Rock calling CM Punk after Monday Night Raw went off the air this week. As noted earlier, The Rock was at the show and appeared in front of the live crowd because his production company was there to film scenes on the movie about Paige and her family. Rock wanted to rile the fans up so they could get some good enthusiastic crowd shots and, at one point, there were chants of “CM Punk” because AJ Lee’s character was being featured in a scene.

Rock joked about WWE not cutting his microphone off as he mentioned Punk’s name but people backstage were not to thrilled about it. WWE has not made any mention of the Punk references via their website or social media so that should give you a clear indication on what they thought of the Punk references.

There is still bad blood from both sides stemming from Punk’s 2014 departure from the company and comments made regarding Triple H and Vince McMahon on Colt Cabana’s podcast. Several weeks ago, Stephanie McMahon took a shot at Punk after fans in Chicago began chanting his name during an episode of Raw.

The lawsuit between WWE Dr. Chris Amann and Punk is still ongoing and the belief from Punk’s side is that WWE is bankrolling it so I would not expect to see a reconciliation any time soon, if ever.