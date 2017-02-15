WWE NXT Hypes Kassius Ohno’s Return (Video), UK Match Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT Episode

– Seen below, WWE NXT began airing promos for Kassius Ohno’s return on tonight’s show. As noted, Triple H recently announced Ohno vs. NXT Champion Bobby Roode for the February 22nd tapings from the University of Central Florida.

– Seen below, this week’s NXT features WWE UK competitor Pete Dunne speaking with Dasha Fuentes about making a name for himself in the company. He was later interrupted by NXT General Manager William Regal who said the way he acted in Blackpool won’t fly in NXT.

Dunne will face Mark Andrews next Wednesday night.