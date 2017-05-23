WWE NXT Live Event In Jeopardy After Manchester Terror Attack

– According to a TMZ report, the WWE NXT live event scheduled for Manchester Arena is now in jeopardy due to the terror attack at the Ariana Grande concert last night. The event is currently scheduled for June 6th.

A WWE representative recently told TMZ:

“WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to those affected by this tragedy. We are working with local authorities on the appropriate course of action as it relates to our event scheduled for Tuesday, June 6 at the Manchester Arena.”

Seen below are comments from Triple H and Stephanie McMahon on the attack:

My thoughts are with all of those affected by the senseless tragedy in Manchester. #PrayforManchester — Triple H (@TripleH) May 23, 2017