WWE NXT Live Event In Jeopardy After Manchester Terror Attack

– According to a TMZ report, the WWE NXT live event scheduled for Manchester Arena is now in jeopardy due to the terror attack at the Ariana Grande concert last night. The event is currently scheduled for June 6th.
A WWE representative recently told TMZ:
“WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to those affected by this tragedy. We are working with local authorities on the appropriate course of action as it relates to our event scheduled for Tuesday, June 6 at the Manchester Arena.”
Seen below are comments from Triple H and Stephanie McMahon on the attack:
My thoughts are with all of those affected by the senseless tragedy in Manchester. #PrayforManchester
— Triple H (@TripleH) May 23, 2017
Our thoughts, love, support and prayers go out to all of those affected by the #ManchesterBombing 🙏
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) May 23, 2017
i hate to say this but it SHOULD be cancelled for safety reasons fans ans wwe superstars need to be protected. Its crazy but this has to happen I know what you all will say WWE had wwe smackdown 2 days after the 9-11 attack Vince McMahon big speech. This is different the i.s.s. group has TONS of cells in the united kingdom attack after attack its to risky.:[