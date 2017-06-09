WWE NXT Live Event Results From Brighton (06/08): Tag Team Main Event, Asuka In Action

– Check out the following WWE NXT live event results from Thursday’s show in Brighton, England:

* Jack Gallagher defeated Trent Seven

* Billie Kay and Peyton Royce defeated Aliyah and Ruby Riot

* WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne retained over Mark Andrews

* Kassius Ohno, Roderick Strong and No Way Jose defeated Killian Dain, Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe with Nikki Cross

* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka retained over Ember Moon

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain retained over Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss

* Aleister Black and Drew McIntyre defeated NXT Champion Bobby Roode and Andrade “Cien” Almas