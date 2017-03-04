WWE NXT Live Event Results From Cleveland (03/04): Tye Dillinger Headlines, Bobby Roode

– Check out the following results from last night’s NXT live event in Cleveland, OH:

* Kassius Ohno defeats Kona Reeves

* Aleister Black defeats Patrick Carter

* No Way Jose comes out and talks about how he doesn’t have a match tonight this leads to “The Drifter” Elias Samson coming out. The Drifter plays a song and plays the guitar. The crowd starts chanting “Lucha Drifter.” Drifter attacks No Way Jose and we now have a match. No Way Jose pins the Drifter.

* Nikki Cross defeats Macey Estrella

* Shinsuke Nakamura defeats Andrade Almas.

* DIY defeats Sanity in a great match. Crowd was really into it for hometown guy Johnny Gargano. Lots of “Johnny Wrestling” chants.

* Asuka defeats Liv Morgan to retain Womens Championship.

* Bobby Roode defeats Tye Dillinger after Eric Young distracts the referee. After the match, Eric Young and Roode double team Dillinger until Nakamura makes the save. In a really cool spot, Dillinger then called DIY out to the ring. He tells them that they are the future of tag team wrestling. He then tells Nakamura that he is his favorite wrestler.

Props: WrestlingInc