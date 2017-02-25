WWE NXT Live Event Results From Miami (02/24): Bobby Roode Defends, Nakamura’s Birthday

– Check out the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday’s show in Miami, Florida:

* Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford defeated Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss. Ford and Dawkins have found something that works for their duo, they looked great

* Andrade “Cien” Almas defeated Oney Lorcan. Awesome match, Oney hits hard

* Ruby Riot defeated Mandy Rose. Not much memorable here but no complaints, Mandy is still pretty boring but she has improved her in-ring work

* Buddy Murphy defeated Elias Samson. Samson was wearing a lucha mask and calling himself El Vagabondo to play off what happened at the recent NXT TV tapings. He sang a song and played the guitar to tremendous heat

* Shinsuke Nakamura and Kassius Ohno defeated Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe of SAnitY. Really cool entrances by everyone, great match

* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka retained over Nikki Cross. Another awesome match, Asuka is just so good and makes it look so easy

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain defeated Tucker Knight and Otis Dozovic. Heavy Machinery had a pretty decent pop going, good big men match

* NXT Champion Bobby Roode retained over Tye Dillinger in the match of the night. After the match, Eric Young came back out and attacked Dillinger but Shinsuke Nakamura made the save. This led to Ohno, Ruby, Heavy Machinery and several others coming out to lead the crowd in a “Happy Birthday” celebration for Nakamura. Really special ending to a great night

Props: WrestlingInc