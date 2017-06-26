WWE NXT Live Event Results From Gainesville (06/24): Six-Man Main Event, More

– Check out the following WWE NXT live event results from Saturday’s show in Gainesville, Florida:
* Montez Ford defeated Marcel Barthel
* Aliyah and Sarah Logan defeated Abbey Laith and Victoria Gonzalez
* No Way Jose defeated Cezar Bononi
* Nick Miller defeated Tian Bing
* Aleister Black defeated Alexander Wolfe
* Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake defeated Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan
* Ruby Riot defeated Peyton Royce
* Kassius Ohno, Roderick Strong and Buddy Murphy defeated NXT Champion Bobby Roode, Lars Sullivan and The Velveteen Dream