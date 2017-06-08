WWE NXT Live Event Results From Leeds (06/07): Triple Threat Match, More

– Check out the following WWE NXT live event results from Wednesday’s show in Leeds, England:
* Kassius Ohno defeated Wolfgang
* Ruby Riot defeated Nikki Cross
* Jack Gallagher, Mark Andrews and Wolfgang defeated Lars Sullivan, Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss
* WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne defeated Roderick Strong
* Aleister Black defeated Eric Young and Andrade “Cien” Almas in a Triple Threat
* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain retained over Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain
* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka and Aliyah defeated Billie Kay and Peyton Royce
* NXT Champion Bobby Roode retained over Drew McIntyre