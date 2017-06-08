WWE NXT Live Event Results From Leeds (06/07): Triple Threat Match, More

– Check out the following WWE NXT live event results from Wednesday’s show in Leeds, England:

* Kassius Ohno defeated Wolfgang

* Ruby Riot defeated Nikki Cross

* Jack Gallagher, Mark Andrews and Wolfgang defeated Lars Sullivan, Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss

* WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne defeated Roderick Strong

* Aleister Black defeated Eric Young and Andrade “Cien” Almas in a Triple Threat

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain retained over Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain

* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka and Aliyah defeated Billie Kay and Peyton Royce

* NXT Champion Bobby Roode retained over Drew McIntyre