WWE NXT Live Event Results From Phoenix (05/04): Bobby Roode Vs. Tye Dillinger

– Check out the following WWE NXT live event results from Thursday’s show in Phoenix, Arizona:

* No Way Jose defeated Kona Reeves

* Lacey Evans and Ruby Riot defeated Bianca Blair and Mandy Rose

* Kassius Ohno defeated Oney Lorcan

* Drew McIntyre defeated Patrick Clark

* Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa defeated Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss

* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka retained over Sonya Deville

* NXT Champion Bobby Roode fought Tye Dillinger to a No Contest due to interference. That turned into our main event, which saw Dillinger and Hideo Itami defeat Roode and Andrade “Cien” Almas

