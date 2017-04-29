WWE NXT Live Event Results From St.Louis (04/28): Bobby Roode Vs. Tye Dillinger, More

– Check out the the following WWE NXT live event results from Friday’s show in St. Louis, Missouri:
* No Way Jose defeated Eric Young
* Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa defeated Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe
* Dylan Miley defeated Patrick Clark
* Sonya Deville (Daria Berenato) defeated Aliyah
* Aleister Black defeated Cezar Bononi
* Hideo Itami defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas
* Ruby Riot and NXT Women’s Champion Asuka defeated Peyton Royce and Billie Kay
* NXT Champion Bobby Roode retained over Tye Dillinger