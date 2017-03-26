WWE NXT Live Event Results From Tampa (03/25): Ruby Riot Headlines, Ember Moon, More

– Check out the following WWE NXT live event results from Saturday’s show in Tampa, Florida:

* Roderick Strong defeated Cezar Bononi

* Patrick Clark defeated Dan Matha

* Daria Berenato defeated Aliyah

* Hideo Itami defeated Oney Lorcan

* Tye Dillinger and Kayla Braxton revealed the winner of a WrestleMania 33 raffle but was interrupted by Elias Samson after. He was wearing a mask and calling himself The Straggler. Riddick Moss came out looking for revenge on Dillinger, which led to Dillinger calling out to the back for a tag team partner

* Shinsuke Nakamura and Tye Dillinger defeated Riddick Moss and Elias Samson

* Montez Ford defeated Brennan Williams

* Ember Moon defeated Kimber Lee

* Ruby Riot, Kassius Ohno and No Way Jose defeated Nikki Cross, Killian Dain and Alexander Wolfe. Another crazy six-person main event