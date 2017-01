WWE NXT Live Results From Houston, Texas (01/26): Nakamura & Dillinger vs....

WWE NXT Live Results From Houston, Texas (01/26): Nakamura & Dillinger vs. Joe & Roode Headline

– Check out the following WWE NXT Live Results: Houston, Texas

* No Way Jose def. Elias Sampson

* SAniTY def. Cedric Alexander and Heavy Machinery

* Roderick Strong def. Blake

* NXT Tag Team Champions #DIY def. The Revival

* NXT Women’s Champion Asuka def. Nikki Cross, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce

* Andrade Cien Almas def. Akira Tozawa

* NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Tye Dillinger def. Samoa Joe and Bobby Roode

Source: PWInsider.com