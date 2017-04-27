WWE NXT Results (04/26) – WWE UK Title Match Jack Gallagher Vs. Tyler Bate

We are in Winter Park, Florida and your announcers are Nigel McGuinness, Tom Phillips, and Percy Watson.

Nikki Cross makes her way into the ring. She calls for Ruby Riot and she wants her to come out and play. She wants to be friends.

Ruby Riot makes her way to the ring and they enter from opposite sides of the ring.

Nikki laughs at Ruby and then she turns around before going after Ruby but Ruby with a double leg take down and then Nikki punches Ruby. They go to the floor and Nikki continues the attack. Nikki sends Ruby into the ring steps and apron. Nikki with forearms and then Nikki sends Ruby face first into the ring steps. Officials come to the ring and that might not be the smartest thing.

Nikki comes off the ring steps and continues the assault. Nikki with a Thesz Press off the steps and a member of ringside security is down as well. Officials are able to separate them.

We see footage of Hideo Itami’s return to NXT and his introduction to NXT Champion Bobby Roode.

Bobby Roode is in the back and he is asked about Hideo Itami but Roode stops the question. He says last week was a cowardly attack by Hideo Itami. Bobby says this is his NXT and all Itami has to do is challenge him for the title.

Match Number One: Andrade Almas versus Drew McIntyre

Almas is not ready to lock up so he backs off. Almas rolls away from McIntyre and poses on the mat, acting very tranquilo. Almas hangs in the ropes and Drew kicks him to the floor. Drew with a chop and he returns to the ring. Almas goes back to the floor and Drew with a chop. Almas pulls Drew off the ring steps and Drew lands face first. They return to the ring and Almas with a kick. Almas with a chop and Drew chops back. They continue with chops. Almas with a neck breaker and a forearm to the chest for a near fall. Almas stomps on the chest in the corner.

Almas charges into the corner and he slaps Drew in the face. Drew blocks a slap attempt and Drew with punches in the corner. Drew with a forearm in the corner followed by a forearm from the turnbuckles. Drew gets Almas on his shoulder but Almas escapes. Drew and Almas exchange chops and Drew with a forearm. Almas goes for a leap frog and Drew catches Almas and hits a power slam. Drew with the Claymore for the three count.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

William Regal mentions that Ruby Riot and Nikki Cross have some differences to settle and they will meet later in the show.

We go to commercial.

We are back with Part One of Who is Roderick Strong. He says he never thought he would be back here. He says he is emotionally past a lot of things before he can move on. Strong says he is the most intense wrestler. Work is what he does and he is going to show the NXT Universe what he is and that is a champion. Strong says he hasn’t let people in enough and he hasn’t told his story because the timing wasn’t right. People see him as the kid who has it all in life.

Roderick says it is all different. He says he has had to overcome a lot of things. He says he did not have a traditional childhood. He mentions that his mom had a drug issue and his father lived the rock and roll lifestyle. He talks about an incident when his mother shot his father. He says drugs and alcohol were probably involved. He says he knew the life his dad lived and he thought some guy in a bar shot him, but then he found out what happened.

He says he has been shy to show who he is because it means he has weakness. His mom built a resilient person.

Roderick’s mom says she is so proud of him. Roderick says nothing is going to stop him from being successful. He did not find anything he fell in love with until he found wrestling. He talks about how his backyard was his wrestling ring. Roderick mentions that he went with his dad to train with Jim Neidhart. Roderick says it meant a lot when Jim said that he would be successful.

We see footage of Roderick at an early age. He knew at 13 that he was good at wrestling and he felt confident about it. Roderick says the PC is a bit of a step up but the lessons he learned in the backyard taught him.



Match Number Two: Kona Reeves versus Aleister Black

Reeves charges at Black and connects with forearms but Black with a kick to the chest. Reeves with a forearm when the referee tries to separate them in the ropes. Reeves tries to send Black into the turnbuckles but Black blocks it. Black with a kick and back fist followed by more kicks and a round kick. Black sits down and watches Reeves before he lifts Reeves up by his foot and hits Black Mass for the three count.

Winner: Aleister Black

Ruby Riot is in the back and she is asked about her issues with Nikki Cross and her match. Ruby says they keep clashing because sanity says they don’t conform to society and they rebel against the norm. Ruby says she could probably get behind that, but Sanity wants everyone to conform to their ways. Nikki found out that when she pushes, Ruby will push back. She will push Nikki on her way to the NXT Women’s Title.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Andrade is leaving Full Sail with a lot of women while he is being asked about his loss to Drew McIntyre. Andrade leaves in an SUV and he does not really care.

Match Number Three: Ruby Riot versus Nikki Cross

Nikki attacks Ruby from behind on the ramp and she rakes at the face and then Nikki argues with the referee. Nikki runs Ruby into the apron and then they fight to the stage and Nikki slams Ruby’s head into the stage. Ruby does the same to Nikki on the ramp. Ruby with a suplex on the ramp and then she punches Nikki. Ruby with a head butt but Nikki with a head butt. Nikki Irish whips Ruby into the ege of the stage and she connects with forearms. Nikki rakes at the face and more officials come out to break things up.

Ruby punches an official and then she hits a running cross body off the stage. Ruby punches Nikki until she is pulled off by multiple officials.

Nikki is being carried out of the building and Nikki tries to fight them off.

No Contest

We go to commercial.

We see William Regal with Asuka and he says that next week, he will settle the issues between Nikki and Ruby. There will be a battle royal next week and the winner will be the number one contender. Asuka leaves the office.

Match Number Three: Jack Gallagher versus Tyler Bate for the WWE UK Title

They shake hands before locking up. Jack with a waist lock but Bate with a wrist lock. Gallagher with a reversal and he takes Tyler to the mat. Gallagher bends the wrist but Bate with a reversal into a front face lock. Bate with a side head lock. Jack walks on his hands to escape the head lock. They lock up and Gallagher with a full nelson. Bate tries to escape but Gallagher adds more pressure. Bate powers out of the hold.

Gallagher with a single leg take down and then Gallagher returns to the wrist and he applies a hammer lock using the leg and then he grabs the other arm and Gallagher bridges into a cover for a near fall. Bate goes for the leg but Gallagher blocks it and takes Bate down with a side head lock. Bate with a head scissors and Gallagher escapes and gets a jackknife cover for a near fall. Gallagher with an inside cradle for a near fall. Bate with a near fall. Bate holds on to the ropes on an O’Connor Roll attempt and we go to commercial.

We are back and Gallagher with a wrist lock and he drops a knee onto the upper arm. Gallagher puts the hand on the mat and he stomps on the elbow. Gallagher with an arm wringer. Gallagher holds on to the wrist lock. Bate tries to escape again and Gallagher holds on to the wrist lock. Bate with a monkey flip but Gallagher holds on to the wrist lock. Gallagher with a hammer lock using the legs and he drops back. Gallagher with an arm lever and then he goes Rube Goldberg before getting a near fall.

Gallagher and Bate with a Greco Roman Knuckle Lock and Bate gets a near fall. Gallagher continues to get a shoulder up and then he kips up and goes for a monkey flip but both hold on and Bate with a monkey flip of his own and both men bridge. They hold on to the test of strength and Bate with a double leg take down but Gallagher flips Bate using his legs and then he hits a drop kick. Bate with a deadlift hesitation German suplex for a near fall. Bate goes for a suplex but Gallagher blocks it and he applies the Jim Breaks Special. Bate is able to escape and he hits a suplex for a near fall.

Gallagher goes to the apron and Bate with a forearm that knocks Gallagher off the apron. Bate goes for a suicide dive but Gallagher blocks it with a head butt. Both men are down with Gallagher still on the floor. Gallagher with another head butt and Gallagher falls onto Bate to get a near fall. Gallagher with a European uppercut and Bate goes down. Gallagher with another European uppercut. Gallagher works on the wrist and he goes for the Jim Breaks Special but Tyler with a rolling heel kick and the Tyler Driver 97 for the three count.

Winner: Tyler Bate

We see Wolfgang, Trent Seven, Pete Dunne, and Mark Andrews watching in the front row.

We go to credits.

Props: PWInsider.com