WWE NXT Results (05/15) – Three Way Dance For Women’s Title

Match Number One: Drew McIntyre versus Rob Ryzin

They lock up and Rob with a wrist lock but Drew with a back drop to get out of the hold. Rob with a waist lock into a side head lock. Rob pushes Drew and Drew kicks Rob in the head and Rob is regretting his actions. Drew with chops in the corner. Drew with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex and Rob kicks Drew while in the ropes. Ryzin with a thrust kick for a near fall. Drew with a suplex throw and then he hits a running forearm into the corner. Drew goes up top and hits a forearm to the top of the head. Rob slaps Drew but Drew throws Rob into the corner and punches Ryzin.

Drew puts Ryzin on the turnbuckles and Rob with a punch. Drew pushes Rob off the turnbuckles and Rob falls to the floor. Drew follows and he picks up Ryzin and throws him back into the ring. Drew sets for the Claymore and he connects for the three count.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

We go back to two weeks ago when we found out that Ember Moon has been medically cleared, to the chagrin of Peyton Royce and Billie Kay.

Ember Moon faces Peyton Royce next week.

We are back with an Aleister Black video package.

Match Number Two: Akam and Rezar (with Paul Ellering) versus Dominguez and Another Guy in a Non Title Match

Akam with a kick to Dominguez and then he attacks his other opponent. Akam with a kick to Dominguez and then he throws his other opponent to the floor. Akam with a Death Valley Driver for the three count.



Winners: Akam and Rezar

After the match, Akam and Rezar hit Super Collider.

Paul Ellering says Heavy Machinery is as foolish as they are large. They have been here one year and are still undefeated. Have you not read the Book of Pain. They beat American Alpha. They beat TM61. They beat the Revival. They beat DIY. His Authors of Pain want to write the first part in their Book of Dominance. Heavy Machinery, you won’t even make a footnote. You just don’t match up with his Authors . . .

Heavy Machinery make their way to the ring.

All four men stand face to face in the ring and they get even closer. Paul pulls his men back and they leave the ring.

Tom mentions what happened last week between Roderick Strong and Bobby Roode and we see video from the show.

We have a video package for Sonya Deville. She says she never asked for this, she was born for this. She was born to fight. Failure is not an option. Put your hair up and square up.



Match Number Three: Raul Mendoza versus The Velveteen Dream

They lock up and Dream walks across Mendoza’s back. They lock up and Dream with a side head lock. Dream with a shoulder tackle but Mendoza kips up and it shocks Dream. Mendoza with a rollup for a near fall. Mendoza with a running kick and he takes Dream to the mat. Mendoza goes for a springboard move but Dream with a boot to the chest followed by a European uppercut.

Dream sends Mendoza into the corner and he punches and kicks Mendoza. Dream with a belly-to-back suplex. Dream slaps Mendoza. Dream with a forearm and kicks to Mendoza followed by forearms to the back. Dream slaps Mendoza with a head band. Mendoza with a round kick and chop to Dream. Mendoza goes to the apron to avoid a splash into the corner. Dream sends Mendoza into the air and then to the mat. Dream with a rolling Death Valley Driver and then he goes up top and he hits the elbow drop for the three count.

Winner: The Velveteen Dream

We take a look back at the match between Oney Lorcan and Hideo Itami last week and Kassius Ohno’s involvement in the situation.

Kassius Ohno is in the interview area and he is asked about his friendship with Hideo. Ohno says he does not know where the friendship stands. He apologizes for sinking to Itami’s level. Itami is not that guy and he has shown some frustration. Ohno says that he talked to William Regal and he will face Aleister Black next week.

We are back with an Ember Moon video package.



Match Number Four: Asuka versus Ruby Riot versus Nikki Cross for the Women’s Title in a Three Way Dance

Nikki pushes Ruby into Asuka. Cross with an elbow to Asuka but Ruby with an elbow to Nikki. Ruby with kicks and a drop kick to Asuka. Nikki goes to the turnbuckles and she hits a missile drop kick on Ruby. Asuka with a missile drop kick to Nikki. Asuka tells Nikki and Ruby to come at the champion. Nikki and Ruby with forearms and a double clothesline and an assist to send Asuka over the top rope to the floor. Ruby with a rollup for a near fall but Nikki takes Ruby down.

Ruby with forearms and a clothesline followed by a back elbow and drop kick. Ruby knocks Asuka off the apron and then Ruby sends Nikki into the turnbuckles and kicks Nikki. Nikki goes to the floor.

We are back and Asuka with a waist lock and Ruby blocks a suplex attempt. Asuka with an O’Connor Roll for a near fall followed by a running hip attack. Ruby gets a boot up when Asuka goes into the corner. Ruby with a head scissors that sends Asuka to the floor. Nikki climbs on Ruby’s back and Ruby with a snap mare. Ruby with a round kick but Nikki kicks out and Asuka tries to kick Ruby but Ruby blocks the kick. Ruby with chops.

Asuka with a knee to Ruby for a near fall. Nikki trips Asuka and pulls her to the floor. Nikki with forearms. Ruby goes to the apron and she hits a running drop kick off the apron to Nikki and Asuka. Ruby sends Nikki back into the ring and Ruby goes up top. Ruby leaps over Nikki and Ruby drop kicks Nikki into the turnbuckles. Ruby goes up top and Asuka pushes Ruby off the turnbuckles. Asuka misses a frog splash. Nikki with a swinging fisherman’s neck breaker but Asuka rolls to the floor. Ruby with a Saito suplex and both women in the ring are down.

Ruby kicks Asuka and Nikki with a hanging swinging neck breaker to pin Ruby.

Ruby Riot Eliminated

We are back and Nikki pie faces Asuka. Nikki with a forearm and then they go face to face. Nikki with a forearm and Asuka with forearms of her own. Asuka with spinning back fists followed by a spinning back heel kick. Asuka with a deadlift German suplex for a near fall. Asuka kicks Nikki in the chest against the ropes. Nikki with a shot to the eye and she gets Asuka on the turnbuckles but Asuka gets to the apron. Asuka kicks Nikki and they go to the apron. Asuka with a round kick and Nikki falls to the floor.

Asuka with a running hip attack off the apron. Asuka with head butts before she sends Asuka into the guardrails and Asuka with more kicks. Nikki rakes the eyes and they continue to battle between the ramp and seats. They fight to the stage area and Asuka Irish whips Nikki into the side of the stage and then into the back of the bleachers. Asuka and Nikki fight to the back and the referee stops the match.

No Contest

We see Asuka and Nikki fighting outside the building and Nikki chops Asuka. Asuka sends Nikki into a wood door. Nikki Irish whips Asuka into the metal doors. Officials hold their arms up to try to convince Nikki and Asuka to stop while another man in a pink shirt looks like he walked out the wrong door.

Asuka sends Nikki many times into the metal door. Asuka sends Nikki into some coolers. Nikki stops Asuka from dumping her into the water in the coolers and she sends Asuka into the ice water.

They fight back into the arena and Nikki sends Asuka into the announce table. Asuka sends Nikki into the announce table. They continue to fight on the floor and they go to another part of the ringside area. They fight by the video equipment and Nikki rakes the back. Nikki slams Asuka’s head into metal cases and she connects with forearms. Asuka with forearms and elbows to Nikki. Nikki and Asuka exchange forearms and Nikki with a cross body through a table.

We go to credits.

