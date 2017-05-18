WWE NXT Results (05/17) – Kassius Ohno vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas Headlines

“WWE: Then. Now. Forever.”

We go to earlier today, as Bobby Roode is making his way from an airplane with someone right behind him. He tells the man to hurry up as we to to the NXT intro, before going ringside as Drew McIntyre makes his way to the ring for tonight’s opening match. Sean Maluta comes out to the ring next, and this match is underway!

Drew McIntyre vs. Sean Maluta

Drew is kneeling in the corner at first, but both men lock up and Drew takes Sean to the corner. He steps away, offering Sean some breathing room before taking him to another corner with a lock up. He repeats the offer, but Sean responds with a slap and a chop…only for Drew to respond with some chops of his own! He throws Sean around the ring before lifting him up for a suplex, followed by a boot. Sean catches Drew in the corner, hitting a dropkick for a nearfall. Sean gets on Drew with some right hands, before hitting him with a forearm in the corner. Drew catches Sean off guard with a big belly to belly slam, turning the tide in his favor before hitting a big fist from the top. Sean hits Drew, only to take a headbutt by Drew! Drew’s eye is not looking good as he hits a big running Yakuza Kick for the win!

Winner via pinfall: Drew McIntyre

Drew celebrates in the ring as we get replays of the match. Drew is asked about Wesley Blake and whether getting his attention concerns him. Drew says he’d be more concerned if he didn’t have the attention of everyone in the NXT locker room! He challenges Wesley Blake to a match to give him that attention, as his music hits. We go back to last week, when Hideo Itami defeated Roderick Strong to become the #1 Contender for the NXT Championship. We see that after the show went off the air, Strong was attacked by SAnitY, and we see Strong approached by William Regal as he says “I want SAnitY.” We go to a vignette featuring the group, as Eric Young accepts Strong’s requests and challenges him to a match at Takeover: Chicago! Commentary hypes Sonya Deville taking on Lacey Evans up next, and Kassius Ohno and Andrade “Cien” Almas in our main event!

Back from the break, we get a look at Hideo Itami, from the moment he debuted in NXT (originally going by his former name KENTA!). Commentary hypes the NXT Championship match as Bobby Roode defends against Hideo Itami, and the NXT Tag Team Championship defended in a Ladder Match as Authors of Pain take on #DIY. The rundown continues with the United Kingdom Championship match as Tyler Bate takes on Pete Dunne, and we look at the inaugural United Kingdom Championship tournament when these men faced each other in the final. We look at the champion, the challenger, and all the hype you can imagine as these two face off at Takeover: Chicago! Commentary hypes the main event for tonight as Kassius Ohno takes on Andrade “CIen” Almas, but up next is an exclusive interview with the Women’s Champion, Asuka!

– VIDEO PACKAGE: “The Velveteen Dream” Patrick Clark –

– VIDEO PACKAGE: Hideo Itami in a big moment from the San Jose show in 2015 –

Back from break, we thank Fozzy for “Judas,” one of the official theme songs for Takeover! Commentary hypes Eric Young taking on Roderick Strong, and the Triple Threat match for the Women’s Championship as Asuka defends against Nikki Cross and Ruby Riot. We go to an “interview” with the champion, as Asuka refuses to answer questions about the match, Ember Moon, or even her goals as champion. She leaves the car to smile and look pretty for the fans at Full Sail, before showing her frustration as she walks to the arena. Back at ringside, Lacey Evans makes her way to the ring for the next match. Out next is Sonya Deville, and this match is underway!



Sonya Deville vs. Lacey Evans

Both women lock up, and Sonya hits a hard right hand for a nearfall. Evans responds with a kick and a nearfall of her own. Double leg takedown from Sonya for a nearfall. Sonya locks Evans in a body scissors as Evans struggles to fight out of it. She forces the break with a nearfall, and Sonya responds with a knee to the midsection. Evans in the corner as Sonya takes her gloves off, hitting some hard shots. Sonya messes around a little too much, resulting in a hit by Evans! Evans with a neckbreaker, and a leg drop of sorts for a nearfall. Sonya in the corner, hits a kick on Evans who comes at her. Sonya charges at Evans with a shining wizard for the win!

Winner via pinfall: Sonya Deville

Sonya celebrates in the ring as we get replays of the match. Up next is our main event, as Kassius Ohno takes on Andrade “Cien” Almas!

Back from the break, we thank Hacktivist for “Over-Throne,” one of the official theme songs of Takeover: Chicago! Back at ringside, Kassius Ohno makes his way to the ring for our main event! Andrade “Cien” Almas makes his way to the ring next, and this main event is underway!

Main Event

Kassius Ohno vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas

Almas is reluctant to lock up, before Ohno catches him with a waist lock and a half nelson before Almas breaks out in a #Tranquilo pose. Leapfrog combo leads to a standoff between both men, Almas with a kick to the gut and Ohno responds with a punch to the face! Ohno goes for a rolling elbow but Almas leaves the ring, Ohno looks for a dive but lands on his feet, Almas goes after him only to take a big boot by Ohno!

Back from the break, Almas is in control as he hits a hard chop on Ohno in the corner. Ohno is on the ropes as Almas lays into him, driving both boots into him. He charges toward Ohno, but stops and yells before slapping him in the face! Chops from Ohno into forearms by Almas, and Ohno gets caught up in the ropes by Almas before he breaks the hold. Almas climbs to the top turnbuckle, hitting a missile dropkick for a nearfall! Fujiwara armbar by Almas, Ohno fights out out of it best he can as his shoulders hit for just a one count. Hero building to a vertical base, finally getting out before being taken down into the corner. Almas goes for a repeat of earlier, but hits hit in the knee by Ohno. Ohno takes Almas down and kips up, hitting a discus big boot for a nearfall. Ohno climbs to the top, going for a moonsault…but Almas rolls out of the way, hitting Ohno hard for a nearfall! Almas goes for a suplex, but Ohno hangs him up on the top turnbuckle. Forearm by Ohno, as he climbs up only to be taken down by Almas. Almas leaps off the top, right into a big boot by Ohno! Almas is still standing, and hits a Pele Kick! Ohno in the corner, and Almas hits the double knee! Goes for a hammerlock DDT, but Ohno blocks it. Almas hits a tornado inverted DDT, but only gets a one count! Whip into the ropes, Ohno with a big boot and two rolling forearms for the win!



Winner via pinfall: Kassius Ohno

Ohno celebrates in the ring as we get replays of the match. Commentary hypes Drew McIntyre vs Wesley Blake and Aleister Black in a special edition of NXT next week!

– VIDEO PACKAGE: Last week, as Hideo Itami defeats Roderick Strong to earn his shot at the NXT Championship at Takeover: Chicago –

Back from break, commentary hypes the NXT Championship match at Takeover as Bobby Roode defends against Hideo Itami. Suddenly…

Roode and Itami face off before TakeOver: Chicago

“GLORIOUS, NO I WON’T GIVE IN, I WON’T GIVE IN TILL I’M VICTORIOUS, AND I WILL DEFEND, I WILL DEFEND”

The NXT Champion makes his way to the ring, clearly with a mission in mind. He gets a microphone, talking about the attention Hideo Itami has been getting lately. He admits that Hideo Itami knocked him out in the middle of the ring two weeks ago, promising it will never happen again. In Chicago, he’s not going to be standing in the middle of the ring in a $5,000 suit, he’s going to be in his wrestling gear doing what he always does…and on Saturday, he’s going to embarrass Hideo Itami. Hideo was here, and then he was gone…back, and injured…I wasn’t even sure he was employed. Roode has taken the belt to new heights, and Hideo will have to go to his family and tell them he failed again, only this time because of the NXT Champion, Bobby Roode! This brings out Hideo Itami, looking none too pleased with what Bobby had to say. He walks toward the ring, but William Regal and officials come down to stop him. Bobby eggs him on from the ring, and Hideo slides into the ring to go after Roode who leaves immediately. Security comes in to calm things down, and they each get taken down by Hideo! Bobby uses the distraction to sneak attack Hideo…only to be taken out with a GTS by Itami! Hideo stands tall over the NXT Champion as the show comes to a close.

