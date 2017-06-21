WWE NXT Results (06/21) – Ember Moon Returns, Black Vs. Ohno

We are at Full Sail University and your announcers are Tom Phillips, Nigel McGuinness, and Percy Watson.

We will see what happened between Roderick Strong and Bobby Roode earlier today. In the main event, Kassius Ohno faces Aleister Black.



Match Number One: Peyton Royce (with Billie Kay) versus Ember Moon

They lock up and Ember with a take down while they are locked up but Peyton rolls on top. Peyton with forearms but Ember lands on her feet on a hip toss and she hits a drop kick. Ember with a handspring forearm into the corner and she goes up top but Peyton stops her. Royce sets for a superplex but Ember holds on to the ropes and pushes Peyton off. The referee was knocked out of position and Billie pulls Ember off the turnbuckles. Peyton sends Ember into the turnbuckles and gets a near fall. Peyton sends Ember shoulder first into the ring post.

We are back and Royce with a hammer lock and she takes Ember to the mat and continues to work on the shoulder. Ember gets a near fall. Royce with an elbow and forearm followed by a kick but Ember with a forearm. Ember with kicks and a springboard cross body for a near fall. Ember with a clothesline and a back breaker. Ember goes for a handspring forearm but Royce sees it coming and she connects with an elbow and a kick for a near fall. Ember with a rollup for a near fall. Royce blocks a kick but she misses a kick. Royce avoids a kick but Moon with a head scissors.

Ember goes up top and Billie pulls Ember to the floor. Ember with a cross body onto Billie on the floor. Royce sends Ember back into the ring and Ember with a crucifix for a near fall. Royce with a crucifix for a near fall. Royce with a Widow’s Peak for a near fall. Royce sees the Billie on the floor and connects with a forearm int he corner. Ember sends Royce into the turnbuckles and then she goes up top for Eclipse and the three count.

Winner: Ember Moon

Kassius Ohno is in the back and Hideo Itami stops by.and he says he is not letting what happened get to him. He apologizes for everything that has happened. Ohno accepts the apology and he understands. People expect so much and when you cannot deliver, you get frustrated and angry. He says they both have a lot left. Ohno says he is going to start tonight against Aleister Black.

Match Number Two: Gabriel Ealy and Uriel Ealy versus Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe

Wolfe and Uriel start things off and they lock up. Wolfe with punches and forearms. Uriel with a punch of his own. Wolfe with a head butt and European uppercut. Young tags in and Wolfe with a drop toe hold and Young with a leaping elbow drop. Young with a punch to Uriel and then he sends Uriel into the turnbuckles. Young with shoulders and Wolfe tags in and he runs into a boot. Gabriel tags in and Wolfe with a kick to Gabriel followed by a running European uppercut. Young tags in and kicks Gabriel. Wolfe tags in and kicks Gabriel. Young tags in for more kicks. Wolfe tags in and punches Gabriel.

Wolfe kicks Gabriel while Gabriel tries to get to his corner to tag in his brother. Wolfe with a rear chin lock. Wolfe with a forearm to the back and a European uppercut to stop Gabriel’s attempt to make the tag. Wolfe misses a splash and Uriel is tagged in. Young with a neck braeker to Gabriel and Wolfe with a shot to the eye while Young sends Gabriel to the floor. Young hits a neck breaker from the turnbuckles for the three count.

Winners: Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe

We take a look back at footage from the end of the Three Way Dance for the NXT Women’s Title when Asuka and Nikki Cross fought all over Full Sail.

Next week, Nikki and Asuka will be in a Last Woman Standing Match for the NXT Women’s Title.

We have a video package for Sonia Deville.

Match Number Three: Rachael Evers versus Sonya Deville

Sonya with kicks and a jumping clothesline followed by a sliding kick for a near fall. Evers with a back drop for a near fall. Deville with knees to Evers. Deville with kicks in the corner and then she applies a body scissors. Deville runs her forearm across the bridge of the nose. Deville with a double leg take down for a near fall. Evers with a jaw breaker and a boot to Deville. Evers with a punch but Sonya shrugs it off. Sonia with a kick and she takes off the glove and she connects with punches to the midsection. Deville with a hammer lock take down into a kimura and Evers taps out.

Winner: Sonya Deville

We take a look at what happened earlier today when Bobby Roode was having a photo shoot done for him. Roderick Strong enters with his fiance and son. Bobby says that if she is going to pop them out any faster they will need to get a double. Bobby tells Marina if she wants a real man to call him.

Strong attacks Roode and they have to be separated. Roode tells Strong if he wants a shot at the title, any time, anywhere.

We are told that in two weeks, Strong will get a title match against Bobby Roode.

Match Number Four: Kassius Ohno versus Aleister Black

They go for a test of strength and Ohno sends Black to the mat. They lock up and Black with a waist lock and he takes Ohno to the mat. Black with a front face lock and Ohno picks up Black and puts him on the turnbuckles and gives a clean break. They lock up and Black with a wrist lock. Ohno tries to figure out how to reverse or escape and he succeeds. Ohno with a rollup for a near fall. Black with a front face lock and Ohno gets to his feet. Ohno with a wrist lock and he takes Black to the mat. Black kips up and he applies a hammer lock and takes Ohno to the mat.

Ohno gets to the ropes and Black releases the hold. They lock up and Ohno with a chop in the corner. Black kicks Ohno in the chest. Black with a side head lock and he holds on as Ohno tries to send him off the ropes. Black flips over Ohno and connects with a knee to the midsection. Ohno goes to the floor and then Black teases a dive to the floor but he springboards into the center of the ring. Ohno returns to the ring and he misses a kick. Black with a back fist and kicks followed by a knee to the head. Black with a kick that sends Ohno into the ropes and Ohno with a forearm. Black falls to the floor.

We are back and Ohno with punches and kicks in the corner. Ohno with a boot to the head. Ohno gets a near fall. Ohno with a snap mare and he applies a chin lock. Ohno pulls Black to the mat and Ohno hits a back senton for a near fall. Ohno mocks Black by sitting in the middle of the ring. Black kicks Ohno in the back Ohno sends Black to the mat and hits a drop kick for a near fall. Ohno with a kick to Black and then he connects with another kick to the head. Ohno with a chop and Black blocks a punch. Black misses a kick but Black goes for an O’Connor Roll but Ohno holds on to the ropes. Ohno charges at Black and Black with a double stomp.

Black with kicks and an Irish whip and forearm followed by a springboard moonsault. Black misses Black Mass but hits a round kick to the temple for a near fall. Black with kicks to the chest. Ohno blocks a kick and hits a jumping knee to the head. Ohno with a forearm into the corner but Black with a forearm. Ohno with a kick and he gets a near fall. Ohno with a forearm to the head. Ohno sets for the KO but Black with a rollup for a near fall. Black with knees and a back fist and knee to the head for a near fall.

Ohno refuses to be Irish whipped but Ohno goes to the apron and he kicks Black. Black with a round kick. Black blocks a kick but Ohno hits an enzuigiri. Ohno kips up and he hits a discus bicycle kick for a near fall. Ohno pulls off the elbow pad and then he sets for a forearm but Black with a kick. Ohno with an elbow and Black with a bicycle kick when Ohno tries for an elbow. Ohno with a suplex throw but Black with Black Mass for the three count.

Winner: Aleister Black

