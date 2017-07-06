WWE NXT Results (07/05) – Booby Roode vs. Roderick Strong Headlines

“WWE: Then. Now. Forever.”

We open with a video package highlighting tonight’s main event, as Bobby Roode defends his NXT Championship against Roderick Strong! With that, the NXT intro brings us to a packed house at Full Sail as commentary hypes the main event NXT Championship match. We go to earlier today as Roderick Strong and his family arrive at Full Sail. Back at ringside, Kassius Ohno makes his way to the ring for our opening match. Out next is Hideo Itami, followed by SAnitY. The bell rings, and this match is underway!

Tag Match

Kassius Ohno and Hideo Itami vs. SAnitY (Alexander Wolfe and Killian Dain)

Ohno and Wolfe start things off by locking up, and Ohno gets Wolfe in the corner. Wolfe responds with a right hand before sending Ohno to the corner, but Ohno stops him with a boot. Ohno brings Wolfe to the corner where Itami is, and tags him in. They double team with some hard kicks on Wolfe before Itami goes to work on him with some hard boots. Whip to the corner, reversed by Wolfe, who gets a boot to the face by Itami and a Tornado DDT onto the top rope! Dain goes after Itami, which gives Wolfe a chance to turn things around before tagging Dain in. Dain lays into Itami with some hard boots as we go to break.

Back from break, Wolfe is in control as he lays into Itami some more before tagging in Dain. Dain runs into Itami before slamming his fists onto him for a nearfall. Big forearm on the head of Itami and now he grabs the face, pulling at it before Itami breaks away…but Dain stops him from getting the tag, and Wolfe distracts Ohno away from the corner as Itami lays into Dain with some hard kicks. He goes to the corner but Ohno isn’t there, allowing Dain to hit a hard clothesline for a nearfall. Ohno back to his corner, looking for a tag as Dain picks Itami up. Itami hits some more kicks on Dain before Wolfe is tagged in, but Wolfe whips him into the corner. Itami dodges a charge by Wolfe, hitting a fisherman suplex for a nearfall. Itami back up as Ohno looks for a tag, but Itami ignores him and hits a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall, which is broken up by a senton by Dain. Dain gets further involved but is stopped by Ohno, who tells Itami to tag him in next time. Ohno gets to the apron but is knocked off by Wolfe, who takes some forearms by Itami followed by a running kick that sends Wolfe to his corner. Itami picks him up for the GTS, but Dain tags in right before Wolfe gets hit by the GTS by Itami, who gets caught with a cross body by Dain who picks up the win for SAnitY!

Winners via pinfall: SAnitY

SAnitY celebrate on the ramp as we get a replay of the match. We go to earlier today as Ember Moon is interviewed about looking for another opportunity at the NXT Women’s Championship. She is interrupted by Ruby Riot, who says Ember Moon had her shot. Nikki took her shot, and now it’s Ruby’s time. Ruby walks off, and Ember ends her talk saying she’ll take on anyone who stands in her way. Commentary transitions from that to a look at the Last Woman Standing match from last week. We find out that Asuka has decided to take a little bit of a vacation, refusing to come back until NXT has found her real competition. Commentary hypes the main event later tonight, as Bobby Roode defends the NXT Championship against Roderick Strong!

– VIDEO PACKAGE: Drew McIntyre –

Backstage, McIntyre is asked about tonight’s NXT Championship match between Bobby Roode and Roderick Strong. He says that it will be a fantastic match, but the next time they have this talk it won’t be about someone else’s title match, it’ll be about MY title match. Men like Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens and Nakamura, when they won the NXT Championship, the world looked at them and said “that’s the guy to lead this industry.” That’s why I joined NXT, I need to join that lineage. When asked about other contenders to the title, he says all roads lead to the same destination: Drew McIntyre becoming the NXT Champion.

He walks off, and we go to NXT Takeover: Chicago when Tommaso Ciampa turned on Johnny Gargano after their loss to the Authors of Pain. We find out Johnny Gargano will return to NXT next week!

We go to earlier today to hear from the Iconic Duo, who feel disrespected about Billie Kay not getting recognition from NXT for her birthday. We hear some yelling in the background, and as Iconic walk off we see the yelling comes from Andrade “Cien” Almas and the woman that has confronted him in recent weeks. We try to get a word from Almas but to no avail, as commentary transitions to a look at a Mae Young Classic qualifying match from last week as Bianca Belair earned a spot in the historic tournament.

Commentary then hypes the main event, coming up next!

– VIDEO PACKAGE: Roderick Strong and his path to the NXT Championship match tonight –

We go backstage for some thoughts from Roderick Strong, to get an idea of what is on his mind tonight…to which he replies, “victory.” Back at ringside, Roderick Strong makes his way to the ring for tonight’s main event. Backstage, we hear from Bobby Roode who says Strong has been living a fairy tale for the past seven weeks, and tonight he stands across the ring from reality. And it is simply…before finishing that statement, Roode walks off as his music hits back at ringside…

“GLORIOUS, NO I WON’T GIVE IN, I WON’T GIVE IN TILL I’M VICTORIOUS, AND I WILL DEFEND, I WILL DEFEND”

…as the NXT Champion makes his way to the ring. We get ring introductions for challenger and champion, and this match is underway!

Main Event: NXT Championship

Bobby Roode (c) vs. Roderick Strong

Both men lock up, and Strong gets Roode to the corner. Roode gets into the ropes, forcing a break. Roode has Strong in a side headlock, refusing to let go and grounding Strong before showboating a bit. He ends by doing his “GLORIOUS” pose only to be taken down with a dropkick that gets Strong a nearfall. Roode in the corner as Strong lays in some hard chops, and finishes with a dropkick for another nearfall. Roode leaves the ring to regroup on the ramp, but Strong takes in a shot and brings him back in the ring. Roode uses this as an opportunity to turn things around in his favor, but Strong reverses and hits a backbreaker on the champ for a nearfall! Roode takes another breather outside the ring as we go to break.

Back from break, Strong is still in control as he hits another backbreaker for a nearfall. Roode in the corner, catches Strong with a boot to the face and a blockbuster from the corner. Roode back to work on the challenger, getting some chops in from the corner before going for a suplex…only for Strong to block and catch Roode with another backbreaker that sends Roode out of the ring…and hits a dropkick that sends him flying onto the steel ramp! Strong continues the offense around the ring, but gets his leg stuck within the steel steps and the champ takes advantage kicking right into the steps! Roode continuing the attack, gloating in front of Strong’s family before bringing Strong back into the ring to work on the leg some more. Roode with some more chops before targeting the leg with some hard drops. Roode gloats some more before laying in another chop and a kick to the leg of Strong. Strong finally starting to fight back, only for Roode to swing at the leg to cause more damage…but Strong reverses another attempt for a nearfall. Roode responds with a lariat that sends Strong down hard!

Back from break, Roode is still in control with a toe ankle hold on the challenger. Strong tries to fight out, but Roode has the hold tight and gets Strong on his shoulders for a nearfall. Strong finally breaks free of the hold, getting some momentum has he hits a lariat of his own on the champ. Boot to the head followed by an enziguri, and a suplex. Strong charges and Roode blocks it, but Strong hits another backbreaker for a close nearfall! Strong having some problems with his legs as he lifts Roode up, but the champ chop blocks him and goes right back on the leg. Strong kicks him off and rolls him up for a nearfall, but Roode responds with a spine buster for a nearfall. Roode goes for the Glorious DDT but Strong hits a gut buster for a nearfall! Roode grabs the leg of Strong, throwing it into the steel post before coming back into the ring. Roode climbs up top but gets hit with an enziguri by Strong, who climbs up and drops Roode by the back onto the top turnbuckle! Roode outside the ring now as Strong brings him back in for a nearfall. Strong lifts Roode up for a suplex but his leg is hurting too much, as both men exchange blows. Strong gets thrown into the ref, but Strong stops himself only to walk into a Glorious DDT…but Roddy kicks out at two! Strong is struggling to get to his feet as Roode taunts Strong’s family. Roode lifts Strong up, and Strong hits a second wind with kicks and forearms and a backbreaker to top it off for a three count…but as Strong starts to celebrate, the ref informs him Bobby Roode’s foot was under the bottom rope. As the ref explains the situation to the timekeeper, Roode attacks Strong from behind knocking the challenger off the apron. Roode leaves the ring, hitting a Glorious DDT right in front of Strong’s family before bringing Strong back into the ring…hitting another Glorious DDT for the win!



Winner via pinfall and STILL NXT Champion: Bobby Roode

Strong’s fiancee and mother look dejected as Roode celebrates with his title in the ring. We get replays of the match as Roode goes up the ramp, celebrating on the stage as Strong embraces his family after a tough loss. Roode stands tall with his title as the show comes to a close.