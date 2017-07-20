WWE NXT Results (07/20) – Drew McIntyre Vs. Killian Dain Headlines

“WWE: Then. Now. Forever.”

The NXT intro brings us to a packed crowd at Full Sail as commentary hypes the main event as Drew McIntyre takes on Killian Dain for a shot at the NXT Championship at Takeover. Back at ringside, Ember Moon makes her way to the ring for our opening match of the night. Out next is Ruby Riot, as we go back to two weeks ago to see the interaction between Ruby and Moon that set this match up. Back at ringside, the bell rings and this match is underway!

Ember Moon vs. Ruby Riot

Dueling chants for both women as they lock up, and Ember takes control with a side headlock before reversing a leapfrog into a rollup, and both women exchange nearfalls. Whip by Ember turns into a rollup by Ruby, which is reversed by Ember until they hit a standoff. They lock up, O’Connor roll by Ember is blocked, but she hits a head scissors on Riot before going for a hiptoss, that’s blocked by Riot who takes Ember down, Ember goes for a monkey flip but Riot uses the ropes to reverse into one of her own…but Ember lands on her feet! Test of strength ends with Ember being taken down twice, as Riot then hits a head scissor takedown for a nearfall! Riot with a chinlock but Ember gets out, drop toe hold and locks Riot in a bow and arrow hold! Riot struggles, but gets out and flips over for a nearfall on Ember. Riot hits a double knee that drives Ember’s face into the corner, follows up with a flurry of offense with a Saito suplex for a nearfall. Ember blocks a whip and hits some hard kicks into a backbreaker and a flatliner for a nearfall as we go to break.

Back from break, Riot is in control with a shoulder to the midsection of Ember. Riot climbs up top, hitting a senton for a close nearfall. Dueling chants for both women as Riot sets Ember up in the corner, but Ember reverses into a side slam for a nearfall. Ember climbs up, but Riot stops her and hits a Frankensteiner off the top for a nearfall! Riot hits a hard forearm and kick, continuing until she gets hit by a discus clothesline by Ember! Ember catches Riot with a dropkick and a slam, and hits a cartwheel elbow on Riot in the corner before she climbs up top again…and hits the Eclipse for the win!

Winner via pinfall: Ember Moon

Commentary talks about a match set for next week between Kassius Ohno and Hideo Itami, and go to earlier today as we see the confrontation that set that match up. Ohno is talking about his current run in NXT when Itami barges in, threatening Ohno in Japanese and kicking a trashcan before walking off. Commentary hypes that match as well as Oney Lorcan taking on Danny Burch, coming up next!

Back from break, Oney Lorcan makes his way to the ring for the next match. Out next is Danny Burch, and this match is underway!

Oney Lorcan vs. Danny Burch

Both men lock up, and Lorcan gets taken to the corner. Lorcan with a side headlock, and Burch rolls out. They lock up again, and once more Lorcan is taken to the corner by Burch, but this time Lorcan reverses and has the advantage until Burch hits him with a hard right hand, followed by some kicks in the corner. Whip by Lorcan, but he runs into a boot by Burch who sends Lorcan back into the other corner. Burch sets Lorcan up on the top rope, hitting a Tower of London for a nearfall! Lorcan runs the ropes, hitting a running blockbuster and then a European uppercut for a nearfall. Both men on their feet as Lorcan hits a couple more uppercuts, but Burch fires right back with some of his own! Lorcan answers with some hard chops, but runs right into a clothesline by Burch who hits a powerbomb for a nearfall! Lorcan in the corner as Burch sets him up on the top rope again, this time looking for an exploder but gets knocked off by Lorcan. Burch charges into Lorcan, who rolls him into a single-leg crab forcing Burch to tap out!

Winner via submission: Oney Lorcan

Oney celebrates as we go to replay. Back in the ring, Lorcan extends a hand for a handshake, to which Danny obliges before pulling him in, saying he wants one more match between the two of them. Lorcan agrees to this, to the delight of the crowd. We see Killian Dain preparing himself for our main event later tonight, before we go to break.

Back from break, No Way Jose makes his way to the ring for our next match. Out next is Cezar Bononi, as we go back to two months ago with his big win over Andrade “Cien” Almas. Back in the ring, the bell rings and this match is underway!

No Way Jose vs. Cezar Bononi

Both men lock up, and Jose has some fun as he wrenches the arm of Bononi. He follows up with a couple arm drags and goes for a shoulder tackle in the corner, but Cezar grabs him by the hair to stop it. Cezar turns things around with some hard right hands and a dropkick for a nearfall. Bononi drives his knees into the face of Jose, who responds with a hard set of chops and an arm drag. Jose hits a forearm smash in the corner, followed by a clubbing clothesline before setting up…and hitting the pop-up punch for the win!

Winner via pinfall: No Way Jose

Jose celebrates on the ring when we find Almas at ringside, as he slides into the ring to beat up on Bononi. Jose runs in to make the save, but Almas leaves before he and his lady friend leave through the Full Sail crowd. Backstage we find Drew McIntyre getting ready for our main event, coming up next!

Main Event, Winner faces Bobby Roode at Takeover for the NXT Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Killian Dain

Both men lock up, but find themselves at a stand-still. They lock up again, backing into two of the corners before letting go. Dain shoves Drew, who shoves Dain back. They trade blows, and Dain ends up in the corner as Drew hits him with a forearm. Drew up top, hits a clubbing forearm on the big man. Dain blocks Drew before hitting a cross body that sends Drew down hard as we go to break.

Back from break, Dain is back in control as he stomps on Drew in the corner. Dain continues the attack, whipping Drew into the corner as Drew crashes to the canvas. Dain looks to tear the fingers of Drew apart as he continues to lay into McIntyre. Dain with some hard elbow shots into the chest of McIntyre, before hitting one more for good measure. Drew gets back to his feet, but Dain drops him with a right hand before going for a cover and gets a nearfall. He tries twice more, but gets a nearfall on each. Drew tries to fight back, but takes a knee to the face by Dain, who gets a nearfall. Dain cranks the head of McIntyre, who struggles to get out. Drew punches Dain a couple times, finally breaking out before hitting a jawbreaker on Dain…who responds with a hard clothesline! Both men in the corner as Dain sets McIntyre up top…but Drew hits a hard powerbomb for a nearfall! Both men are on their feet, and Drew is getting a second wind as he hits a flurry of offense on Dain. Drew lifts Dain up, hitting an Air Raid Crash for a close nearfall. Drew’s in the corner looking for the Claymore, but Dain with a Belfast Blitz followed by a Vader Bomb for a nearfall! Drew’s on his feet in the corner, but Dain lifts him onto his shoulders…Drew blocks it, grabs a double underhook, but Dain with a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall before Drew looks for that DDT again…but Dain drives him into the corner to break the hold! Dain hits a powerbomb followed by an elbow drop for a nearfall. Drew in the corner as Dain sets him up top again, hitting a fisherman suplex off the top for a close nearfall! Both men slowly get to their feet, and Dain goes for a right hand—Future Shock DDT by Drew McIntyre! Cover…kick out at 2 by Killian Dain! Drew sets up in the corner, hitting a Claymore…but Dain is off his back quickly! Drew goes back to the corner as Dain eggs him on—another Claymore by Drew McIntyre, and this time he picks up the win!

Winner via pinfall: Drew McIntyre

Drew celebrates in the ring as we go to replay. Drew shouts loud enough for all to hear that this is no longer Bobby Roode’s NXT, and he’s coming for the NXT Championship! Drew climbs the turnbuckle to continue celebrating as the show comes to a close.