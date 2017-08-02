WWE NXT Results (08/02) – Aliester Black Vs. Kyle O’Reilly Headlines

We are at Full Sail University and your announcers are Percy Watson, Mauro Ranallo, and Nigel McGuinness.

Johnny Gargano makes his way to the stage with the old DIY music, but he has new music as he goes to the ring.

Match Number One: Johnny Gargano versus Raul Mendoza

They lock up and Gargano with a wrist lock and Mendoza with a reversal. Gargano with a drop toe hold into a front face lock and Gargano gets a near fall. Gargano with a side head lock take down. Gargano with a shoulder tackle and then Gargano and Mendoza alternate near falls. Gargano with a rolling kick. Gargano works on the arm but Mendoza with a forearm. Mendoza with an enzuigiri and he gets a near fall.

Mendoza with forearms and a chop. Gargano with punches but Mendoza with forearms of his own and a chop. Gargano with an Irish whip but Mendoza goes to the apron. Mendoza goes over Gargano on a springboard move. Gargano with a slingshot spear from the apron. Gargano with forearms and a clothesline. Gargano with a forearm into the corner but Mendoza with an enzuigiri. Mendoza goes to the apron and he goes up top.

Mendoza comes off the turnbuckles and Gargano applies the Gargano Escape and Mendoza taps out.

Winner: Johnny Gargano

We go to commercial.

We are back with a look at what Sanity and the Authors of Pain did last week on NXT.

They will meet at Takeover in Brooklyn for the Tag Titles.

Paul Ellering tells Sanity showed their sanity when they attacked the Authors of Pain. At Takeover Brooklyn, they will write the chapter but between now and then, be prepared . . . monsters are real.

The NXT Women’s Champion Asuka makes her way to the ring.

Asuka says at NXT Takeover, she will fight Ember Moon for the NXT Women’s Championship. She says she has beaten Ember before and she will beat her again. Ember Moon is not ready for Asuka.

Ember Moon’s music plays and she makes her way to the ring.

Ember says ever since Takeover Orlando she has been doing everything to get back where she belongs, fighting for the NXT Women’s Championship. You can say that she is not ready, but Ember says she knows that she is ready. The people know that she is ready. You know that she is ready, Asuka. Deep down inside, under all of that arrogance, you know the truth. You are afraid of the Truth. The truth is that Asuka is not ready for Ember Moon.

They stare down and Asuka backs up and offers her hand to Ember. Ember goes to shake her hand and Asuka pulls it away and she slaps Ember.

Ember with a forearm that knocks Asuka down. Ember with more punches but Asuka with a forearm and round kick. Asuka sends Ember to the floor. Asuka has her back to the side of the ring that Ember is on and Ember hits Eclipse on Asuka.

Ember stands over the title belt but she does not touch it. She says she will pick it up when she wins.

Bobby Roode is in the back getting ready to make his comments to Roderick Strong and Drew McIntyre.

Bobby is asked about his behavior towards Roderick Strong’s family. Roderick’s family are the type of people who try to become instant milliionaires by playing the lottery. Roode reminds everyone that he beat Roderick and proved he was better. Roode says that Strong does not belong in his NXT.

Roode talks about how Drew McIntyre says he is a changed man after coming back to NXT. Maybe he is a changed man. Roode asks if you want some breaking news, why don’t the new man Drew McIntyre and Bobby Roode have a sit down conversation next week.

Roode gets ready to leave and Roderick Strong enters the interview area and he has to be held back and the other wrestlers

William Regal tells Roderick this is not the way to do things. Roderick wants to know what he has to do. Regal tells Roderick to be a professional. Strong says he will do anything as long as he gets Bobby Roode. Regal says it is Roode versus McIntyre at Takeover and he cannot do anything about it.

We go to commercial.

We have a video for the Street Profits.

Match Number Two: Sonya Deville versus Jenna Ben Bemmel

Sonya goes for the leg but Jenna moves out of the way. Sonya puts her hands behind her back to allow Jenna to get in a few shots but she moves. Sonya with a flying clothesline. Jenna with a punch from the apron but Sonya with knees and a forearm. Sonya with a knee to the midsection but she runs into an elbow. Sonya with a punch but Jenna with an Irish whip and splash into the corner. Sonya leaps into a triangle and Jenna taps out.

Winner: Sonya Deville

Hideo Itami is in the interview area and he is asked about his attitude change. Itami says that Ohno is not giving him the respect that he deserves so why should he show anyone respect. Itami speaks in Japanese and he is interrupted to go to the ring.

Itami leaves and he takes the mic and walks to the ring.

The referee tells Itami to leave the ring. Itami says he deserves respect. Itami tells people to show him respect. He tells everyone to stop disrespecting him. Itami does not care who is next and he speaks in Japanese.

Aleister Black makes his way to the ring for his match while Itami remains in the ring.

Black and Itami stare each other down in the ring and Itami backs up and starts to leave the ring but he does not leave the ring and Itami tries to attack Black but Black with Black Mass and Itami is down.

We are back and next week, we are told that Andrade Almas will face No Way Jose.

Match Number Three: Aliester Black versus Kyle O’Reilly

Both men try for the early advantage and they try for kicks but the other avoids their opponent. Black with a front face lock and Black gets to the ropes and Kyle with a clean break. Black with a kick to the leg and Kyle is able to block it a little. Kyle with a kick and Black with a front face lock. Kyle escapes and he kicks Black in the hamstring and he applies a triangle. Black gets a near fall. Black with an arm bar.

Kyle kicks Black in the leg and he takes Black down with a snap mare. Black escapes and applies a hammer lock. Kyle with a side head lock and Black goes for an O’Connor Roll and Kyle holds on to the ropes. Kyle with kicks but Black with a leg sweep and he sits in a tranquil position. Kyle goes for a round kick and Black avoids it. Black with a knee to the midsection.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Black leaps over Kyle and then he hits a round kick for a near fall. Black sends Kyle into the turnbuckles. Black with a kick in the corner but Kyle with a forearm. Black with another kick. Black goes for a suplex and Kyle blocks it. Black with a forearm and he gets Kyle up for a suplex but Kyle with a knee. Black with a kick and Kyle with a kick of his own. Kyle with a series of strikes and a leg sweep.

Kyle with a running forearm into the corne and he starts to work on the arm and Kyle with an Achilles Lock. Black and Kyle slap each other and then Black kicks Kyle to get out of the hold. Kyle blocks a round kick and he takes Black to the mat with an arm wringer and Kyle gets a near fall. Black with kicks and Kyle with a cartwheel and he gets a near fall. Black with knees to stop Kyle but Kyle goes for the cross arm breaker and Black locks his hands to keep Kyle from applying the hold. Black with a rollup for a near fall.

Kyle with a clothesline and he applies a body scissors. Kyle with kicks and Black fires back with kicks of his own. Kyle with a hammer lock take down into knees into the ribs. Kyle with a sliding knee to the ribs.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Kyle with forearms and Black wants Kyle to hit him harder. Black with a punch to the midsection followed by a forearm. Black with a round kick to the chest in the corner. Black with a boot to the head followed by a suplex and a sliding knee to the shoulder for a near fall. Kyle drops the arm on the top rope and Kyle with a hammer lock and snap mare. Kyle with a top wrist lock. Kyle with a knee to the head while he holds on to the wrist lock and he turns it into a Cobra stretch. Black with a punch but Kyle holds on to the arm bar. Black with knees.

Black with a boot to the head and Kyle has a punch blocked and Black with a series of round kicks. Black with an Irish whip and forearm followed by a quebrada for a near fall. Black pulls Kyle up with his boot and Kyle with an ankle lock on Black. Black with a kick but when he goes for a springboard move, Kyle kicks Black in the back of the leg. Kyle with axe and smash for a near fall.

Kyle with a front face lock and he sets for a suplex but Black blocks it. Kyle with a front face lock and he adds more pressure to force Black to his knees. Kyle misses a boot and Black with a kick. Kyle with a kick and then both men with kicks and then Kyle with strikes. Black with strikes to Kyle and Kyle with a jumping knee to the chest. Kyle with axe but when Kyle sets for smash, Black with Black Mass for the three count.

Winner: Aleister Black

We go to credits.

Props: PWInsider