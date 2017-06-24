WWE NXT Star Busted Open At Tapings (Photos)

– During night’s WWE NXT TV tapings, Hideo Itami was busted open after taking an uppercut from Oney Lorcan. We expect the match to air on June 28th or July 5th. The match was stopped but then finished later, the ring mat had to be changed due to the amount of blood.

Check out the photo of Itami in the ring and after the show:

