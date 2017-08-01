WWE NXT Star Changes His Look (Photo), Sin Cara Sporting New Mask (Photo)

– Check out the following photo of WWE NXT star Sawyer Fulton, he appears to have changed up his look at this past Saturday’s WWE live event in Ft. Pierce, Florida:
New look for @SFulton_WWE at #nxtfortpierce pic.twitter.com/3E0HCAkvqY
— Kim of Hearts (@kim_love) July 30, 2017
– WWE Superstar Sin Cara took to Twitter recently and posed this photo showing off a new mask he’s been wearing at recent WWE live events:
Thank you #WWEDetroit for an amazing night! Gracias a todos por su cariño! @wweespanol @WWE #FollowTheFaceless @WWE_es #TodosSomosSinCara pic.twitter.com/b2RqVv0PAF
— Sin Cara (@SinCaraWWE) July 30, 2017