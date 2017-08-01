WWE NXT Star Changes His Look (Photo), Sin Cara Sporting New Mask (Photo)

By
William Baker
-
0

– Check out the following photo of WWE NXT star Sawyer Fulton, he appears to have changed up his look at this past Saturday’s WWE live event in Ft. Pierce, Florida:

– WWE Superstar Sin Cara took to Twitter recently and posed this photo showing off a new mask he’s been wearing at recent WWE live events:

