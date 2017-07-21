WWE NXT Star Possibly Injured At Live Event

– It appears Buddy Murphy possibly suffered a leg injury at Thursday’s WWE NXT live event in Cocoa, Florida, according to fans in attendance.

The main event featured Hideo Itami & The Velveteen Dream defeating Murphy & Kassius Ohno but unfortunately Murphy was seen going down early in the match after landing awkwardly on his ankle.

A WWE trainer confronted Murphy for a moment but allowed him to stay in the match. Referee Drake Wuertz, came down a few minutes after the trainer and spoke with Murphy, possibly forcing him to leave the match and get checked out backstage. Murphy was then seen leaving before the half-way point of the match, forcing Ohno to work the match by himself.