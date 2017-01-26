Headlines WWE NXT Star Shane Thorne Out For 7-9 Months – Details

WWE NXT Star Shane Thorne Out For 7-9 Months – Details

by -

– As noted, Shane Thorne of TM-61 recently suffered a knee injury and underwent surgery.

An injury angle was done with The Revival last week, but it was announced on last night’s WWE NXT that he will be out of action for 7-9 months.

Check out the announcement below: