WWE NXT Star Shane Thorne Out For 7-9 Months – Details
– As noted, Shane Thorne of TM-61 recently suffered a knee injury and underwent surgery.
An injury angle was done with The Revival last week, but it was announced on last night’s WWE NXT that he will be out of action for 7-9 months.
Check out the announcement below:
INJURY UPDATE: After last week's battle against #TheRevival, #TM61's @ShaneThorneWWE will be out of action for 7-9 months. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/DFa6btOHRD
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 26, 2017