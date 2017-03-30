WWE NXT Superstar Announced For The Andre The Giant Battle Royal

– WWE has announced that WWE NXT Superstar Tian Bing will compete in the 4th annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal during the WrestleMania 33 Kickoff pre-show on Sunday.
The updated roster for the match includes the following names: Tian Bing, Braun Strowman, Sami Zayn, Big Show, Dolph Ziggler, Apollo Crews, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Chad Gable, Jason Jordan, Mark Henry, Titus O’Neil, Goldust, R-Truth, Curtis Axel, Primo, Epico, Bo Dallas, Jinder Mahal, Rhyno, Heath Slater, Mojo Rawley, Curt Hawkins, Tyler Breeze, Fandango, Simon Gotch, Aiden English, Kalisto, Viktor, Konnor and Sin Cara.
As noted, the battle royal will air as part of the pre-show.
I’d pull The Ascension out and give Heavy Machinery a surprise push. Those are two STRONG TALENTED BULLS. I mean, they are practically Dr Death and Vader teaming together! (i mean vader ,the shorter one is like a cross between Vader and Larry The Axe Hennig) .
Let it come down to those 2 vs Big Show and Strowman as a complete surprise.
Why not!?