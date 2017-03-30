WWE NXT Superstar Announced For The Andre The Giant Battle Royal

– WWE has announced that WWE NXT Superstar Tian Bing will compete in the 4th annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal during the WrestleMania 33 Kickoff pre-show on Sunday.

The updated roster for the match includes the following names: Tian Bing, Braun Strowman, Sami Zayn, Big Show, Dolph Ziggler, Apollo Crews, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Chad Gable, Jason Jordan, Mark Henry, Titus O’Neil, Goldust, R-Truth, Curtis Axel, Primo, Epico, Bo Dallas, Jinder Mahal, Rhyno, Heath Slater, Mojo Rawley, Curt Hawkins, Tyler Breeze, Fandango, Simon Gotch, Aiden English, Kalisto, Viktor, Konnor and Sin Cara.

As noted, the battle royal will air as part of the pre-show.

‪BREAKING NEWS: @WWENXT and first Chinese Superstar Tian Bing will be competing in the 2017 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at #WrestleMania! ‬ A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Mar 30, 2017 at 12:05pm PDT