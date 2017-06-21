WWE NXT Title Match Revealed For July 5 Episode

– Following tonight’s backstage altercation, Roderick Strong vs. NXT Champion Bobby Roode has been officially announced for the July 5th NXT episode.

WWE announced the following:

Bobby Roode to defend NXT Championship against Roderick Strong on July 5 episode of NXT

NXT Champion Bobby Roode will defend his title in a huge head-to-head showdown against Roderick Strong on the July 5 episode of NXT.

The Glorious One’s rivalry with Strong has intensified rapidly, with tensions reaching their boiling point on June 21 when a photo shoot erupted into a brawl between Roode and Strong.

This came after the titleholder and Strong had a war of words two weeks prior on NXT. Strong bared his soul to the NXT Universe, opening up about his journey into fatherhood and his desire to become NXT Champion, only to be met with ridicule and disrespect from Roode, who verbally tore down Strong’s title aspirations.

Following their backstage photoshoot throw down, the heated foes will now settle their differences inside the squared circle with NXT’s most prized possession on the line. Don’t miss this epic NXT Title contest on Wednesday, July 5, at 8/7 C, on the award-winning WWE Network.